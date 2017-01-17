Jump in manufacturing, tight labor ma...

Jump in manufacturing, tight labor markets show US economic health: Fed

18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A pickup in manufacturing, "widespread" reports of labor shortages and improving business investment set the stage for the Federal Reserve's December rate hike amid signs of steady economic growth across the country, the Fed reported Wednesday in its latest Beige Book compendium of economic conditions. A security guard walks in front of an image of the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, U.S., March 16, 2016.

