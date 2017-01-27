Fremont: Thornton student was target of racial bullying, complaint alleges
A lawyers civil rights group has filed a federal complaint alleging a student in Fremont's Thornton Junior High School was bullied late last year because of his race. The complaint, submitted Jan. 17 by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights, contends 13-year-old Israel Howard was harassed by classmates and that school administrators acted in discriminatory ways toward him.
