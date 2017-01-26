Fremont: Site of grand old nursery could become a historical mecca

Fremont is moving a step closer to turning the remaining 20 acres of a once famous nursery site into a full-fledged historical park. The city has hired PGAdesign Architects Inc. of Oakland to create a master plan for California Nursery Historical Park at 36550 Niles Blvd. The plan is to be presented to the city's recreation commission in March for a recommendation and the Fremont City Council in April for possible approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.