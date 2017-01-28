Fremont: Extensive search along Alameda Creek for missing woman on Saturday

More than 100 trained search-and-rescue crews turned out Saturday in an effort to find an 18-year-old Tracy woman whose car plunged into Alameda Creek on Jan. 21. Jayda Jenkins has been missing since her 2000 Honda Accord went into the raging creek waters after a collision with another vehicle on Niles Canyon Road east of Palomares Canyon Road. Taking part in Saturday's efforts are more than 100 search and rescue team members from the sheriff's department and surrounding counties.

