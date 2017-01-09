Fremont: Driver in fatal I-880 crash identified
Karlos de la Torre, of Fremont, drove the car that crashed around 7:10 a.m. while going north on I-880 near the junction of state Highway 262 near Warren Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Callme TRUMP
|174
|Review: Alas Cargo (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|Jesusacarlos
|47
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Delta girl
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Sun
|coon dogs
|3
|Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III
|Jan 7
|Webster
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 5
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC