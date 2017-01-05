Fremont: Council to interview 8 applicants for open seat
On Tuesday night, the four council members each picked their top five choices from a pool of 27 people who had applied to fill the former seat of Lily Mei, who left it to successfully run for mayor. Applicants who received at least two votes advanced to the interview round.
