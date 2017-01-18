Fremont: Council discusses possible sharp water rate increases
Although it doesn't have the authority to do anything about it, the Fremont City Council on Tuesday allowed residents to tee off on hefty water rate and service charge increases proposed by the Alameda County Water District. Staff added the proposed rates to the council's agenda after several residents expressed an interest in discussing them.
