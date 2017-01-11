Fremont Council appoints David Bonaccorsi to fifth seat
David Bonaccorsi poses for a photo with Fremont resident Charles Liu on Tuesday, Jan. 10, shortly after being appointed to the Fremont City Council's fifth seat. The Fremont City Council Tuesday night appointed David Bonaccorsi, an attorney and 10-year planning commissioner, to fill the seat vacated when Lily Mei was elected mayor in November.
