Fremont combats traffic because of na...

Fremont combats traffic because of navigation apps

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRON 4

The city of Fremont has been plagued with commuters driving through regional areas from the Interstate-680 corridor because of navigational apps. Residents and local businesses have filed complaints about the traffic hindering parents from picking up their children from school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Women Real Estate Agents 3 hr linda35ny 1
Women with a Hair Problem 3 hr linda35ny 1
Makayla Ramsey Mon Capone 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,464,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC