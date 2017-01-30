Fremont combats traffic because of navigation apps
The city of Fremont has been plagued with commuters driving through regional areas from the Interstate-680 corridor because of navigational apps. Residents and local businesses have filed complaints about the traffic hindering parents from picking up their children from school.
