Fremont: Bobcat family drops in for backyard visit

Tuesday

A mother bobcat and her five kittens were spotted in a Fremont home's backyard last week, and authorities have decided to leave the cats alone with the hope they will leave the area on their own. On Dec. 29, Fremont police tweeted out images of the mother bobcat stepping onto the backyard lawn and a few of her kittens running along the grass.

