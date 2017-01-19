Fremont baton twirler takes top spot in Stockton competition
A baton twirler from Fremont took first place in two categories at the inaugural U.S. Twirling Association International Pan Pacific Cup held last weekend in Stockton. Kurtis Hubbell, 22, won top spots in two- and three-baton performances for men, though he didn't face competition in either event.
