East Bay Regional Park District Closes 2016 at Nearly 121,000 Acres

In 2016, the East Bay Regional Park District purchased or leased 1,040 acres of open space and parklands for a year-end total of 120,931 acres - and optioned another 364.95 acres. In doing so, EBRPD continues its commitment to protect significant biological, recreational, and historic resources; clean up park boundaries; and provide public access and trail connections throughout the Park District.

