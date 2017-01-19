District agrees to pony up $100,000 in bid to reopen Vargas regional park
The city of Fremont and the East Bay Regional Park District have reached an agreement that will see the district put $100,000 worth of additional improvements into Vargas Road with the aim of hastening the reopening of Vargas Plateau Regional Park. The park has been closed since last July by order of an Alameda County Superior Court judge after two neighbors sued the district for allegedly failing to make all road improvements agreed to in a 2012 settlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|Review: Alas Cargo (Feb '10)
|Jan 10
|Jesusacarlos
|47
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC