District agrees to pony up $100,000 in bid to reopen Vargas regional park

The city of Fremont and the East Bay Regional Park District have reached an agreement that will see the district put $100,000 worth of additional improvements into Vargas Road with the aim of hastening the reopening of Vargas Plateau Regional Park. The park has been closed since last July by order of an Alameda County Superior Court judge after two neighbors sued the district for allegedly failing to make all road improvements agreed to in a 2012 settlement.

