Crime reports: Home, vehicle hit by gunfire in Fremont
33200 block of Lake Oneida Street, Saturday A resident told police the home and vehicle were hit by a shooter. Mission Falls Court, Saturday According to police, someone witnessed another person trying to break into a storage pod with bolt cutters.
