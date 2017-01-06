Cooking fire damages Fremont restaurant

Cooking fire damages Fremont restaurant

Friday Jan 6 Read more: Contra Costa Times

An oven fire sparked by cooking chicken left unattended caused almost $5,000 in damage to a Fremont Indian cusine restaurant Thursday afternoon, officials said. The fire was reported about 4:56 p.m. Thursday at the Bawarchi restaurant, 40827 Fremont Blvd., part of a strip mall.

