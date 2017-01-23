Bereaved parents visit California creek where teen trapped
The mother of a missing 18-year-old woman, right, receives a hug near the scene where her daughter's car lies submerged in Alameda Creek on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, on Niles Canyon Road near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, and she is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC