Bereaved parents visit California creek where teen trapped

The mother of a missing 18-year-old woman, right, receives a hug near the scene where her daughter's car lies submerged in Alameda Creek on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, on Niles Canyon Road near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, and she is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.