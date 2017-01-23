Bereaved parents visit California cre...

Bereaved parents visit California creek where teen trapped

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

The mother of a missing 18-year-old woman, right, receives a hug near the scene where her daughter's car lies submerged in Alameda Creek on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, on Niles Canyon Road near Fremont, Calif. The unidentified woman's car plunged into rushing waters after colliding with another vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, and she is suspected as being in the submerged vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Sun Musikologist 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15) Jan 12 Luis 8
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC