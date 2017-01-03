Attorney general nominee on immigrati...

Attorney general nominee on immigration: Americans a spoke clearlya in electing Trump

37 min ago

Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-AL, testified on Tuesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination for attorney general in the Donald Trump administration. "I can be trusted to do what I say I will do," Sessions said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 10 at 8:01PM PST

Fremont, CA

