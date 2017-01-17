At Least One Dead After Car Crashes Into Alameda Creek

At least one person is believed dead after a vehicle went off the roadway and plunged into Alameda Creek, near Fremont, on Saturday, according to a release by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Emergency crews responded to Niles Canyon Road, about a quarter-mile east of Palomares Road, on reports of a solo vehicle crash into the creek at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

