Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Raised to "Buy" at Zacks Investment Research
The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock's current price.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|167
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Tito510bay
|250
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC