Another car plunges into Alameda Creek near Fremont, driver
A man escaped from his car after it plunged into Alameda Creek near Fremont Thursday morning, an accident that occurred as authorities continued to look for the body of a missing 18-year-old woman whose car was found in the creek earlier this week. The California Highway Patrol received calls about the submerged vehicle shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, said Officer James Evans , an agency spokesman.
