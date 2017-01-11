13-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in Fremont
Police said the robbery happened at around 3:15 p.m. The boy got off a bus at Nursery Avenue and Niles Boulevard. A juvenile male stood a short distance away and took out a handgun and the suspects then ran away toward Mission Boulevard, police said.
