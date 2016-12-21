Will a Tesla rival be the first to of...

Will a Tesla rival be the first to offer self-driving cars?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Upstart Lucid Motors hopes to manufacture an electric vehicle with full autonomous driving by late 2018, but analysts aren't sure how many consumers will react. California-based Lucid Motors, formerly named Atieva, unveiled a prototype of a luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, at its unveiling in Fremont, Calif., Dec. 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 12 Tussle with love ... 157
News Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec... Nov '16 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,230

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC