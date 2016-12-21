Will a Tesla rival be the first to offer self-driving cars?
Upstart Lucid Motors hopes to manufacture an electric vehicle with full autonomous driving by late 2018, but analysts aren't sure how many consumers will react. California-based Lucid Motors, formerly named Atieva, unveiled a prototype of a luxury sedan, the Lucid Air, at its unveiling in Fremont, Calif., Dec. 14, 2016.
