Watch a Drone Soar Above the Tesla Gigafactory

Friday Dec 23

After more than two years of construction, the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada started churning out electric car batteries in 2016, but judging by recent drone footage , it is far from completed. Photographer Matthew Roberts sent a DJI Phantom 3 drone soaring above the huge facility, about 20 miles east of Reno.

