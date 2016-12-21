Visunex Medical Systems Provides PanoCam Portable Wireless Digital...
Visunex Medical Systems of Fremont California announces its support in the fight against the devastating effects of the Zika virus. Providing the PanoCam LT wireless, wide-field infant fundus imaging system at cost to the Lucille Ellis Simon Foundation, Visunex Medical will also provide on-site personnel for training and support in Brazil for the program's initial charter.
