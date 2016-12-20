Translarity taps Intel Capital's form...

Translarity taps Intel Capital's former investment director as CEO

Monday Dec 12 Read more: PE Hub

Semiconductor test start-up Translarity today announced the appointment of Laura Oliphant as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors. Dr. Oliphant brings more than 20 years of industry experience to her new role having previously served as Director of Intel Capital.

