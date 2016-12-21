Silicon Valley Pals Create Christmas ...

Silicon Valley Pals Create Christmas Traditition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NBC Bay Area

From right to left: Sam Willis, Brittany Peters, Brian Peters, Kyle Moses, Brenna Peters, and friends hike to the top of Mission Peak. Dec. 18, 2016 And for a group of Silicon Valley friends, there's hiking 2,500 feet up to the tippy top of Mission Peak in Fremont all with a 30-pound Christmas tree in tow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 12 Tussle with love ... 157
News Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec... Nov '16 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,710

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC