Silicon Valley Pals Create Christmas Traditition
From right to left: Sam Willis, Brittany Peters, Brian Peters, Kyle Moses, Brenna Peters, and friends hike to the top of Mission Peak. Dec. 18, 2016 And for a group of Silicon Valley friends, there's hiking 2,500 feet up to the tippy top of Mission Peak in Fremont all with a 30-pound Christmas tree in tow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
|Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC