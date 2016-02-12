Robber Stopped After Extensive Car Chase, No Guns Allowed
The East Bay Times reported 12/02/2016 in Fremont, California, a brief pursuit of a burglary suspect on Thursday afternoon ended in a crash that injured a second driver. The chase started after an in-progress burglary was reported just before 1 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Rancho Arroyo Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|4 hr
|madoff zionism
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|Troy
|159
|Judge Judy
|Tue
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Sun
|Guess
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec 23
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC