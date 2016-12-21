Reversible lanes on Dumbarton? Therea s a chance
With unprecedented traffic jams clogging California highways, transportation planners have new marching orders: Consider reversible lanes on any major upcoming project, and up next is the Dumbarton Bridge. A bill signed into law this year by Gov. Jerry Brown has set into motion a study by SamTrans in San Mateo County to convert the six-lane span from Fremont to the Peninsula to four westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes in the morning, then flip-flopping that configuration in the afternoon.
