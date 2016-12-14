Police release man detained for possible explosives investigation

A 47-year-old man detained Tuesday has been released as officers continue to search his Milpitas home Wednesday in their investigation into possible explosives, police said. A search warrant was served at the man's home in the 1700 block of View Drive around 8 a.m. Tuesday through a tip made nearly three weeks ago from his neighbor who complained about a strong chemical smell coming from the residence, Milpitas police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.