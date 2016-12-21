Photo shows neglected cat under 'pounds' of matted fur
The Animal Rescue League and Wildlife Center in Pittsburgh shared Facebook photos of a cat brought into their clinic on Dec. 15 after its elderly owner moved into a nursing home. In the shocking photos taken before the medical team began shaving off "pounds" of fur, the cat laid beneath piles of "severe matting" or "dreadlocks."
