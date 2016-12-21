Photo shows neglected cat under 'poun...

Photo shows neglected cat under 'pounds' of matted fur

Wednesday Dec 21

The Animal Rescue League and Wildlife Center in Pittsburgh shared Facebook photos of a cat brought into their clinic on Dec. 15 after its elderly owner moved into a nursing home. In the shocking photos taken before the medical team began shaving off "pounds" of fur, the cat laid beneath piles of "severe matting" or "dreadlocks."

