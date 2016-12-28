Mission Peak hours extended to 8 p.m.

Mission Peak hours extended to 8 p.m.

Mission Peak Preserve in the Fremont will stay open two hours later until 8 p.m. so hikers and other visitors can use the park's trails longer. Hikers and other users of Fremont's Mission Peak Regional Preserve got a holiday gift of sorts when the popular park's hours were lengthened an extra two hours into the evening, starting last Friday.

