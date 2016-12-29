Hospitals penalized for patient safety
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley is one of six Alameda County hospitals that will penalized after being cited by the federal government for high rates of patient injuries. Almost half of Alameda County hospitals will be penalized after being cited by the federal government for high rates of patient injuries, which for the first time includes the spread of antibiotic-resistant germs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Kelly
|165
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M...
|Dec 31
|pulte pollutes
|1
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec 29
|Tito510bay
|250
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|Young and talented
|Dec 25
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC