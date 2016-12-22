Fremont school board doubles develope...

Fremont school board doubles developer fees to offset overcrowding

Thursday Dec 22

The Fremont Unified School District board voted unanimously last week to double the fees it charges developers in the city in an effort to shore up resources for building new schools and repairing the existing, severely overcrowded ones. As a result of the board's action on Dec. 14, builders in Fremont now will have to pay $16.38 per square foot of new residential construction, up from $8.19.

