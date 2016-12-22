Fremont school board doubles developer fees to offset overcrowding
The Fremont Unified School District board voted unanimously last week to double the fees it charges developers in the city in an effort to shore up resources for building new schools and repairing the existing, severely overcrowded ones. As a result of the board's action on Dec. 14, builders in Fremont now will have to pay $16.38 per square foot of new residential construction, up from $8.19.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
|Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC