Fremont: Planners approve 179-unit apartment complex

Thursday Dec 22

An artist rendering shows the planned Serra Apartments in Fremont's Irvington district along Osgood Road. The mixed-income apartment complex was approved by the city's planning commission on Dec. 15. The vote at the Dec. 15 meeting was 4-0, with commissioners Ripple Leung and Reshma Karipineni absent and former commissioner Raj Salwan gone to the Fremont City Council, to which he was elected on Nov. 8. Known as the Serra Apartments, the project by developer St. Anton Capital will be located at 42000 Osgood Road, within walking distance of the future Irvington BART station.

