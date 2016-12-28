Fremont: Irvington senior teaches poetry to students at library
Radhika Munshani, 17, teaches a poetry workshop to elementary and middle school children at the Fremont Main Library in the summer of 2016. Ever since Radhika Munshani was in elementary school, she has written poetry as a way to explore her creative side.
