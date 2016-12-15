Fremont City Council to appoint fifth...

Fremont City Council to appoint fifth member

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Fremont Mayor Lily Mei takes her oath of office, administered by Steve Cho, at Tuesday night's city council meeting. Mei became the first woman and first Asian American to hold the Mayor's seat in the 60-year-old city's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 12 Tussle with love ... 157
News Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec... Nov '16 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,227

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC