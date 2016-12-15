Fremont City Council to appoint fifth member
Fremont Mayor Lily Mei takes her oath of office, administered by Steve Cho, at Tuesday night's city council meeting. Mei became the first woman and first Asian American to hold the Mayor's seat in the 60-year-old city's history.
