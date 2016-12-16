Elderly couple goes missing after a walk in Fremont
QiaoQiao Wu, 70, and her husband 73-year-old husband Decang Wu went for a walk Friday afternoon in the area of Harvey Park in the Lakes neighborhood near the Union City border around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Authorities were notified by family members at about 5:30 p.m., and the couple has only lived in Fremont for less than a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Fri
|ABC NEWS
|3
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Fri
|Yeah yeah
|1
|Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec...
|Dec 20
|spytheweb
|4
|Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13)
|Dec 19
|Rick Van Unen
|3
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Dec 14
|MARK FARKBOOK
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Dec 12
|Tussle with love ...
|157
|Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC