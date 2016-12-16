Elderly couple goes missing after a walk in Fremont

QiaoQiao Wu, 70, and her husband 73-year-old husband Decang Wu went for a walk Friday afternoon in the area of Harvey Park in the Lakes neighborhood near the Union City border around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Authorities were notified by family members at about 5:30 p.m., and the couple has only lived in Fremont for less than a week.

