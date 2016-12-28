Debbie Schugg epitomizes the loving, ...

Debbie Schugg epitomizes the loving, caring mother

Debbie Schugg epitomizes the loving, caring mother Her ability to care for others is inspirational Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2iFG57r Family at the Beach Back row, left to right - Vanessa, Oskar, Marilee, Mariah, Leeza, Debbie, Karlee Front row, left to right - Noralee, Hayden, Moses The choices and the paths we follow in life can be summed up in the opening stanzas of Robert Frost's classic poem, "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,a And sorry I could not travel both." Every family who experiences their individual journeys never quite know where the 'roads' will take them .

