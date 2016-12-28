Debbie Schugg epitomizes the loving, caring mother Her ability to care for others is inspirational Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2iFG57r Family at the Beach Back row, left to right - Vanessa, Oskar, Marilee, Mariah, Leeza, Debbie, Karlee Front row, left to right - Noralee, Hayden, Moses The choices and the paths we follow in life can be summed up in the opening stanzas of Robert Frost's classic poem, "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,a And sorry I could not travel both." Every family who experiences their individual journeys never quite know where the 'roads' will take them .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.