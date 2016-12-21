Company unveils new electric car to c...

Company unveils new electric car to challenge Tesla

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Connecticut Post

Lucid's Peter Rawlinson and Derek Jenkins introduce the Lucid Air, the company's luxury electric car, in Fremont. Lucid's Peter Rawlinson and Derek Jenkins introduce the Lucid Air, the company's luxury electric car, in Fremont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 12 Tussle with love ... 157
News Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec... Nov '16 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC