Chevy delivers its first Bolt EVs in Tesla's backyard
The high-range, reasonably priced Bolt EV is finally here. Introduced at CES 2016 , the car's delivery to a dealership in Fremont, California is the completion of an aggressive roadmap for the automobile set forth by GM CEO Mary Barra when the vehicle was unveiled.
