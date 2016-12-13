Chevy delivers its first Bolt EVs in ...

Chevy delivers its first Bolt EVs in Tesla's backyard

Tuesday Dec 13

The high-range, reasonably priced Bolt EV is finally here. Introduced at CES 2016 , the car's delivery to a dealership in Fremont, California is the completion of an aggressive roadmap for the automobile set forth by GM CEO Mary Barra when the vehicle was unveiled.

