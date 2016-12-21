A startup headed by a former Tesla ex...

A startup headed by a former Tesla exec just unveiled its Model S rival

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Lucid Motors, a startup based in Fremont, California, unveiled its electric car at an event on Thursday that it claims boasts specs rivaling Tesla's Model S. Lucid Motors , formerly Atieva, was co-founded by Bernard Tse, a former Tesla vice president and board member who was ousted as CEO following friction with the company's largest shareholder, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding, in April. Peter Rawlinson, the former vice president and chief engineer for Tesla's Model S, is Lucid Motors' Chief Technology Officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Fri ABC NEWS 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Fri Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec 20 spytheweb 4
Review: Shop Equipment USA (Sep '13) Dec 19 Rick Van Unen 3
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Dec 14 MARK FARKBOOK 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Dec 12 Tussle with love ... 157
News Elon Musk announces that Tesla will build a sec... Nov '16 Solarman 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fremont, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC