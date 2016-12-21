A startup headed by a former Tesla exec just unveiled its Model S rival
Lucid Motors, a startup based in Fremont, California, unveiled its electric car at an event on Thursday that it claims boasts specs rivaling Tesla's Model S. Lucid Motors , formerly Atieva, was co-founded by Bernard Tse, a former Tesla vice president and board member who was ousted as CEO following friction with the company's largest shareholder, Beijing Automotive Industry Holding, in April. Peter Rawlinson, the former vice president and chief engineer for Tesla's Model S, is Lucid Motors' Chief Technology Officer.
