Thunderstorms spawn suspected tornado in western Michigan

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Authorities say severe thunderstorms spawned a suspected tornado in western Michigan, knocking down a barn and blocking some roadways with debris. Strong storms moved across the state Monday night.

