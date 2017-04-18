EF1 tornado touches down in Kent and Ionia counties Monday evening / 4-13-17

A barn on 92nd Street in Bowne Township belonging to Chris Wenger is heavily damaged when an EF1 tornado touched down just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. Bonnie Mattson Staff Writer Three barns and dozens of trees were damaged or destroyed when a severe thunderstorm produced an EF1-rated tornado from north of Freeport to southwest of Clarksville just after 8:30 p.m. Monday. According to the National Weather Service, the damage began on 100th Street just east of M-50 Alden Nash Av-enue and then continued to the east-northeast, crossing Wingeier Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Banner.