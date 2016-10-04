No. 5 Hope volleyball downs Kalamazoo...

No. 5 Hope volleyball downs Kalamazoo in four sets

Oct 4, 2016 Read more: MLive.com

Vanessa Reynhout recorded a career-high in kills as the fifth-ranked Hope College volleyball team defeated visiting Kalamazoo in four sets on Tuesday at DeVos Fieldhouse. The sophomore from Freeport, Michigan totaled a match-high 13 kills during the 20-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10 win.

Freeport, MI

