Hope Athletics roundup: Tuesday, October 18

Oct 18, 2016 Read more: WHTC

Junior Haley Muller of Grand Rapids, Michigan totaled a match-high 12 kills, but the ninth-ranked Hope College volleyball team suffered a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 loss at Albion on Tuesday. Sophomore Vanessa Reynhout of Freeport, Michigan chipped in nine kills, while senior Sarah Feldpausch of White Cloud, Michigan added eight kills.

