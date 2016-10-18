Hope Athletics roundup: Tuesday, October 18
Junior Haley Muller of Grand Rapids, Michigan totaled a match-high 12 kills, but the ninth-ranked Hope College volleyball team suffered a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 loss at Albion on Tuesday. Sophomore Vanessa Reynhout of Freeport, Michigan chipped in nine kills, while senior Sarah Feldpausch of White Cloud, Michigan added eight kills.
Freeport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone jnow why this so called coach Newt... (Sep '08)
|Dec '16
|Hector Bowman
|3
|Cadillac falls to Lake Odessa-Lakewood in Class...
|Nov '16
|Jfish
|1
|Lake Odessa man reports intruder, shooting, bef... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Punctuation
|2
|Good Friday Night for Holland & Hope Dutch; GVS... (Dec '12)
|Dec '14
|Blackhorse
|2
|Review: Haman Hounds (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|sharen van santen
|1
|Debate: Obama-Marriage - Freeport, MI (Jun '12)
|Apr '14
|Grandma
|9
|James D. Cool (Nov '12)
|Nov '12
|Todd Livermore
|1
