Hope Athletics roundup: Tuesday, October 18

Junior Haley Muller of Grand Rapids, Michigan totaled a match-high 12 kills, but the ninth-ranked Hope College volleyball team suffered a 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 loss at Albion on Tuesday. Sophomore Vanessa Reynhout of Freeport, Michigan chipped in nine kills, while senior Sarah Feldpausch of White Cloud, Michigan added eight kills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.