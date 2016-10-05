Marion Man Victim In Turner County Fatal Crasha
A Marion man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near Freeman Monday night. Todd Hawke, 50, was traveling eastbound on 280th Street near Freeman when he crashed his pickup Monday night.
