Marion Man Victim In Turner County Fa...

Marion Man Victim In Turner County Fatal Crasha

Oct 5, 2016

A Marion man has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash near Freeman Monday night. Todd Hawke, 50, was traveling eastbound on 280th Street near Freeman when he crashed his pickup Monday night.

