Two killed in wrong-way collision on ...

Two killed in wrong-way collision on US-10

Tuesday May 9 Read more: MLive.com

The deceased -- a 57-year-old Lake man and a 23-year-old Freeland man -- are not being named by police until their families are notified, said Midland County Sheriff Scott Stephenson. The incident began around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, when motorists called central dispatch to report a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of US-13 near Coleman Road, Stephenson said.

