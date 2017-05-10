Lake's Fitch dies in head-on

A head-on collision, caused by an eastbound driver in the westbound lanes of US-10 in Midland County early Tuesday morning, killed the drivers of both vehicles. Steven Fitch, 57 of Lake, a Freeland man Brandon Scherzer, 23 of Freeland, were both killed in the crash.

