Funeral services set for teen shooting victim in Freeland

Funeral services were set Thursday, May 18, for a 16-year-old teen who was found shot to death in the basement of a home in Tittabawassee Township on Sunday, May 14. Chief Dennis Green said it's the policy of his police department to not release the names of minors and said any forthcoming information would come through the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office. Chief Prosecuting Attorney Chris Boyd said that his office has been in verbal communication with the township's police department but has not received a full report of the investigation.

