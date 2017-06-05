Free country concert returns to Freel...

Free country concert returns to Freeland for 15th straight year

Thursday May 25

Tittabawassee Park in Freeland is the venue for the 15th annual Classic Country Reunion concert. The concert begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. If rain is a factor, the makeup date is Wednesday, June 28. Butch Heath and Yesterday's Country is set to open, close and host the show.

Freeland, MI

