Free country concert returns to Freeland for 15th straight year

Tittabawassee Park in Freeland is the venue for the 15th annual Classic Country Reunion concert. The concert begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21. If rain is a factor, the makeup date is Wednesday, June 28. Butch Heath and Yesterday's Country is set to open, close and host the show.

